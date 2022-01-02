FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze likely tonight, slowly warming through the week

Temperatures are heading down through the overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What a change we have seen over the last 24 hours as temperatures have plummeted into the middle and upper 30′s since midnight and couple that with strong northerly winds it has made it feel even cooler. Tonight our attention will turn to a freeze potential for much of Southwest Louisiana and even the potential a hard freeze for areas to the north of I-10. We’ll slowly moderate things as we head into the middle of the week, but for now you’ll need to grab the heavier coats for the next few mornings.

Freeze likely for areas along and north of I-10 (KPLC)

If you have been out and about this afternoon you know just how cold it is with temperatures in the middle to upper 30′s for most locations, but the bad part has been the wind as gust have been approaching 25-30 mph at times and making it feel more like the middle 20′s at times. For this evening if you plan on heading out the door grab the heavy coat as temperatures will fall quickly once the sun goes down and before you head to bed make sure to take care of the plants and pets as a freeze is likely for much of the area. Freeze Warnings are out for the entire region and what that will mean is that sensitive plants will be subject to the cold and you need to cover them or take them indoors to protect them. Waking up on Monday morning expect temperatures to be in the middle 20′s north of I-10 to near 30 for the I-10 corridor itself with temperatures close to freezing along the coastline. Sunshine will return for Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 40′s to lower 50′s through the afternoon with some lighter winds, but still any breeze will make it feel colder.

Temperatures warm a little more for our Monday (KPLC)

Temperatures will slowly warm as we head throughout the week, but a frost and freeze will still be possible heading into Tuesday morning as lows once again fall into the lower to middle 30′s. Highs will rebound closer to average with most locations topping out in the lower 60′s but our warmer weather returns for Wednesday as winds shift back out of the south as moisture returns ahead of our next front. Highs on Wednesday top out in the lower 70′s but get ready for the cooler weather to return by late week behind the cold front. While the front moves in on Thursday we don’t see much in the way of rain chances as it will be a relatively dry front and instead brings cooler weather for Friday as highs stay in the middle 50′s for Friday.

Perfect weather to have the car washed over the next 3 days (KPLC)

A more significant front looks likely with an area of low pressure moving northward on Saturday bringing showers and storms for next weekend. While the exact track will depend on how much rain we see it does look to keep temperatures relatively steady with highs in the middle 50′s to lower 60′s by next week. For now the main focus will be the cold air in place for the morning leading to a freeze for many locations. Have a great rest of the evening and stay warm as we move over the next 24-48 hours.

High pressure builds and will continue to provide sunshine (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

