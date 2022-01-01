Where’s my newspaper? American Press carrier shortage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many people begin their morning with a cup of coffee and the local newspaper - yet, in some Lake Area neighborhoods, there’s no one to deliver the papers.

“Extra, extra read all about it!” sounded the old newsreels.

Newspapers were king in the days before TV and internet. But now, in some neighborhoods in the Lake Area, you can’t even get the local paper delivered. The presses still roll daily. For some, reading it online is not the same.

It’s satisfying to spread out the inserts, compare the sales, or plan a morning of garage sailing. So, why is the American Press is no longer delivered in some neighborhoods?

Peter O’Carroll runs an advertising and PR company where old newspapers cover the walls of his office.

“I’ve read a newspaper every day since I was a kid. So, I’ve got the habit of picking up a newspaper every morning, reading it and see what’s going on,” he said.

Though newspapers are just one medium in our digital world, he says they still offer value to advertisers. He likes having a choice between a paper paper and one online.

“I like the physical paper; you can turn the pages you can look at any portion of the page at the same time. You want to tear out an article you can tear it out.”

“But other times it’s more convenient to look at it on a computer, iPhone, iPad or whatever,” said O’Carroll.

Managing partner Brett Downer agrees.

“When you have a paper in your hand there’s a permanence to this. This is something where even the smallest local achievement is something where you can say, ‘it was in the newspaper.’ that’s still in our DNA the fact that something made the front page. Or it’s so significant, you want to save it,” said Downer. He’s now managing partner at the O’Carroll Group.

Downer believes newspapers are still a powerful part of the mix, but:

“Newspapers need to get wiser to the way they can deliver information. It doesn’t just have to be delivered in a paper form on a doorstep, though people want it that way. People also want it in the palm of their hand with a device. They want it on their computers in the morning and that’s why they need to find ways to monetize and improve the way they can do digital editions,” he said.

Downer worked in newspapers and other media for 35 years is surprised there’s not delivery in some places. Newspapers come in the mail, later in the day and Sunday paper is a day late.

“I think they need to do a little bit better recruiting job,” said O’Carroll.

American Press Publisher Dan Phelan oversees eight papers owned by Boone newspapers.

“When you have more people to work with in different markets, I think it helps us perform at a higher level and share experience, success stories and things like that,” he said. Boone took over the American Press earlier this year.

Phelan says lack of carriers is due to the hurricanes.

" I think a lot of companies are facing the same thing from a labor shortage standpoint and so it’s much better than it was when we purchased the company back in January. We still have some routes we’re working with. We can always use more carriers. We have converted some to postal deliveries simply because we couldn’t find a carrier and we wanted to get the newspaper out. Or they’re in outlying areas where we don’t have enough newspapers for a carrier to really make money doing it properly,” said Phelan.

Phelan says the biggest challenge is working within a finite labor pool. They do have openings for those who would like an early morning job to supplement their income. But he says they’re here to stay.

“We’ve been here for 126 years. Like any business we have to a good job of evolving with the marketplace. We’ve expanded the formats into the marketplace based on what readers are looking for and need and that’s the exciting part about it is that we’re not just doing one thing one way expecting people to come do business the way we want. It’s reaching them the way they want to be reached,” said Phelan.

Phelan says they look forward to opportunities to help businesses grow and journalism that does a good job informing the community.

The American Press recently moved its offices on Highway 90 back to the heart of downtown Lake Charles where the paper was founded in 1895. They are in newly refurbished offices at 715 Ryan Street.

