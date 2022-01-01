SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 31, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 31, 2021.

Trevor Dawson Kimbell, 21, Orange, TX: Aggravated battery.

Shannon Rae Austin, 43, Lake Charles: Contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; out of state detainer.

Brian James Mire, 56, Sulphur: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third; careless operation; failure to report accident.

Hasani Oba Williams, 41, DeQuincy: Criminal mischief; battery of a police officer.

Chasity Rynal’e Tezeno, 41, Lake Charles: Bicycles, front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Anthony Joseph Paim, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

James Thomas Goodwin, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; no motor vehicle insurance; signals by hand and arm or signal lamps; violations of registration provisions, switched license plate.

John Joseph Semien, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Dammon A White, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Newton Rodney Gage Thigpen, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Christopher Layne George, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (5 charges); domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; domestic abuse battery.

Antonio Vincent Green, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse battery; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (4 charges).

Clint Lee Mott, 37, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Paul Anthony Redmond, 54, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Kyle Joseph Natali, 30, Sulphur: Hit and run driving, death or serious bodily injury; vehicular homicide; operating while intoxicated, third offense.

Beau Alexander Powell, 28, Vinton: Reckless operation; operating vehicle while license is suspended; maximum speed limit; traffic-control signals; registration, commercial vehicles, expired plate.

Valdo Clarence Hahn, 36, Sulphur: When lighted lamps are required; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

