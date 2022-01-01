State police investigating fatal crash on Hwy 27 near Sulphur

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Hwy 27 at High Hope Road Friday evening, said Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a car, Senegal said. The motorcycle driver was ejected and was transported to a hospital, where they died of their injuries.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

