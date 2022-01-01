50/50 Thursdays
State police investigating fatal crash on Hwy 27 near Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Hwy 27 at High Hope Road Friday evening, said Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a car, Senegal said. The motorcycle driver was ejected and was transported to a hospital, where they died of their injuries.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

