50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: Cincinatti OC Mike Denbrock, La. Tech OC Joe Sloan expected to join LSU staff

Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock coaches his players during practice for the...
Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock coaches his players during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.(Brandon Wade | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Things are really picking up for LSU in its quest to put together a coaching staff under Brian Kelly and two more names have surfaced as possible hires.

Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports reported he has been told by sources that Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is expected to join Kelly’s staff with the Tigers in that same capacity.

Thamel added former Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator Joe Sloan could become the quarterbacks coach.

Denbrock, 57, was with Kelly at Grand Valley State and Notre Dame. He was Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator in 2014. Denbrock had the Bearcats scoring nearly 39 points per game before only putting up six against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

RELATED: Alabama dominates Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl; will play in National Championship vs. Georgia

Sloan was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Louisiana Tech the past two seasons. He is 35 years old.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns

Latest News

LSU running back Ty Davis-Price (3)
LSU RB Ty Davis-Price forgoes senior year, enters NFL Draft
McNeese Miles Lewis Dunks in win over Ecclesia
Cowboys cruise to win over Royals
Cowboys see success in late half situations in final scrimmage of fall camp
McNeese adds 10 assistants to coaching staff
LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade
No. 16 LSU men’s basketball faces first loss to No. 11 Auburn