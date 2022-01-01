Many are staying home to kick off 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some may be opting out of a big New Year celebration to avoid the risk of of getting COVID-19.

Regardless of their reason, most people that spoke with KPLC are staying in to kick off 2022.

“My plans for New Years consist of spending time with family at home and probably making coffee,” Dakota Harp said.

“My New Years plans are mostly revolved around spending time with family and friends, eating dinner, popping fireworks, and just playing lots of games,” Joel Whalley said.

“Well, we’ve been in New Orleans for a couple of days, we’re just going back to Conroe, Texas, and we will probably be wiped out by the time we get there. So, we’re just going to veg,” Brian O’Neill said.

“You know what, we decided since our family is together, we’re just going to stay home and invite in the new year together,” Chelsea Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux said she’s not willing to take a risk with the omicron variant.

“With us running a couple of businesses, we didn’t want to take a chance of catching anything, passing it off to any of our customers or our community,” Boudreaux said. “So, we feel like if we hang back and we’re with our loved ones, who that’s really what matters and just spending it together and having it be a meaningful and special time.”

The Louisiana Department of Health also urges everyone to keep COVID in mind, especially this holiday, as this surge continues to reach new heights.

“The risk of going out into settings where there’s going to be a lot of people or big parties, i mean your risk of getting omicron is pretty high if you do that. So I would say, try to be as safe as possible,” Region 5 Medical Director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh recommends taking precautions like getting tested, celebrating outside where you can spread out, and mask-up when necessary. Though, she says the safest option is celebration at home with your family.

