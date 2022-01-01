50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana float wins award at New Year’s Rose Parade

Louisiana Travel float
Louisiana Travel float(Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pasadena, Calif. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Travel “Feed Your Soul” float won the Wrigley Legacy Award for the “most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment” at the Pasadena Rose Parade, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said Saturday.

This is the first time Louisiana is featured in a Rose Parade float. The float was designed to promote tourism in the state.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

