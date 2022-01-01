Louisiana float wins award at New Year’s Rose Parade

Pasadena, Calif. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Travel “Feed Your Soul” float won the Wrigley Legacy Award for the “most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment” at the Pasadena Rose Parade, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said Saturday.

This is the first time Louisiana is featured in a Rose Parade float. The float was designed to promote tourism in the state.

The Louisiana Feed Your Soul float was awarded the Wrigley Legacy Award for most outstanding display of floral... Posted by Louisiana Travel on Saturday, January 1, 2022

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.