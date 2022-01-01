Junior League of Lake Charles feeds kids in need

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we finish out the holiday season, a lot of us are worried about weight gain after the traditional meals. But for too many, others are wondering where their next meal is coming from.

The Junior League of Lake Charles stepped up to help out.

The kids may be out for the holidays for a few more days, but they should be worried about playing with all the goodies Santa brought them - not where their next meal is going to come from. In our community alone, one in four children suffers from food insecurity.

“We know that the Calcasieu Parish School Board is great about of feeding the children during school time, but we were worried about what about what would happen during their Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter breaks,” said community outreach chair Jennifer Pugh.

The Junior League is known for its community service projects, and these snack sacks are no different.

Filled with non-perishables to get them through the long break, this is a five-year tradition.

“In Junior League, we recognize that need and so this year, just Thanksgiving and Christmas we raised money for, shopped for, packed and distributed over 900 food bags to children in schools in the Southwest Louisiana area,” Pugh said.

This year, the Christmas snack sacks went to children at Ralph Wilson elementary.

Giving back, especially here around the holidays, is a huge effort.

“It’s a great feeling,” Pugh said. “This is my favorite committee of Junior League. I’ve been on Junior League for seven years and this is my favorite thing to do. I love to see all the children’s faces and how excited they are to see us when we come and it’s a great feeling.”

This project has only gotten larger, the longer it has been around.

Southwest Louisiana is full of people with giving hearts. Pugh says she feels like this project has only brought more positivity to the community.

