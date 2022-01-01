FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather whiplash coming for Sunday, frost and freeze ahead for Monday morning

With colder weather arriving it will be nice for some Gumbo (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weekend has started out with a few downpours across the region, but thankfully nothing to strong as we await the arrival of the cold front later tonight and into Sunday. Winds have been very gusty this afternoon outside of any showers with most of us seeing 15-25 mph winds with gust approaching 30 mph at times and that looks to continue heading into Sunday as well. Get ready for a wild swing in temperatures though as we are warm today, but will quickly flip the switch and usher in Winter for Sunday.

Highs this afternoon with the help of a little sunshine have warmed into the lower 80′s once again and if you are a fan of the warmer weather make sure to enjoy it this afternoon because big changes arrive for the second half of the weekend. Thankfully rain hasn’t been too much of an issue for us as showers have been very sporadic in nature and will continue to be through the evening. We can’t rule out a few showers or storms through the early evening hours, but once we head closer to midnight the focus will be on the cool down ahead. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s around midnight, but will fall rather quickly as we head into our Sunday morning. You’ll want to bring out the heavier coats if you plan on heading out with temperatures starting in the lower to middle 40′s for Sunday morning. One bad thing will be the fact we don’t warm for Sunday with clouds and a few showers sticking around through the morning and with the cold air rushing in behind there is the chance for some sleet to mix in especially north. While it will be too warm for any accumulations or issues our highs only manage to reach the upper 40′s to near 50 for the afternoon.

We can expect an even colder start heading into Monday morning with lows dropping back into the upper 20′s for areas to the north and low 30′s along and south of I-10. A Freeze Watch has been issued for all of Southwest Louisiana, which will mean you need to bring in any sensitive plants as well as pets for Monday morning before we slowly warm back into the lower 50′s. A gradual warming trend will ensue as we head into the middle of the week with highs reaching the lower 70′s for Wednesday before we prepare for yet another front by Thursday. At this point the front looks to be a drier one as rain chances remain low, but it will reinforce some cooler air as highs stay in the lower 50′s for Friday with overnights back into the middle to upper 30′s.

Looking long range we can expect another warmup heading into next weekend with highs looking to rebound in the lower 70′s ahead of another system. Current timing of that looks to be late next weekend with the return of a few showers and storms, but we have plenty of time to watch that. Our main focus now is the return of colder temperatures with wind chill values Sunday morning in the middle 20′s before widespread frost and freeze looks to arrive for Monday morning. Have a great Saturday evening and bundle up as you head out on Sunday.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

