Firework safety on New Year’s Eve

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Across the country, people will be kicking off the new year with family and fireworks, but there are many important things to remember when celebrating.

First and foremost, it’s important to know what is legal and where.

“Even though there may be places near where you live that are selling fireworks, where you live may not be legal to pop fireworks,” Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal said.

Fireworks should be popped one device at a time, 200 feet away from structures, vehicles and debris.

“Especially those homes that still have those blue roofs,” Rodrigue said. “That’s very flammable, and we want to make sure we don’t cause any additional problems for those who are still trying to recover from hurricanes.”

You also want to make sure fireworks stay out of the reach of children, as well as those who are impaired. According to Rodrigue, many of the accidents reported are due to impairment.

“They’re making not smart decisions, and their reaction time is not as good as when they are as when they’re not impaired,” Rodrigue said. “That big, big key is to make sure you’re not impaired, so that you can react if something goes wrong.”

