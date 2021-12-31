50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 30, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 30, 2021.

Kenneth Paul Cormier, 35, Sulphur: Second-offense DWI; resisting an officer.

Elijah Levi Webre, 41, Singer: Tampering with surveillance devices; unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Justin Matthew Vezina, 35, Sulphur: Aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm; resisting an officer; aggravated assault; battery.

Demarious Kenote Coleman, 22, Many: Instate detainer.

Robert Allen Sanders II, 28, Sulphur: Child endangerment; resisting an officer.

Brandon Oneil Perry, 30, Sulphur: False imprisonment with a dangerous weapon; home invasion.

Andrew Frank Cooper, 59, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace; obscenity.

Donald Corby Trout III, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court; stalking; domestic abuse (2 charges); false imprisonment; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Tommy Lynn Clifton Jr., 42, Vinton: Aggravated property damage (2 charges).

Jarrod Dane Strahan, 51, Westlake: Contempt of court.

D’Angelo Brimsey, 22, Natchitoches: Possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons; instate detainer.

