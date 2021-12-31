50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Nearly 1,000 people died on Louisiana roads in 2021

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nearly 1,000 people died in car crashes in Louisiana in 2021, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

As of Dec. 29, the state has endured 865 fatal crashes resulting in 947 deaths.

Officials say “too many” of those crashes have occurred during the holiday season. Statewide, during the 2021 holiday season, there have been 60 fatal crashes resulting in 71 deaths.

“These crashes are far too devastating for families,” a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police said. “We are pleading with the community to help us ensure that everyone has a safe holiday weekend by planning ahead, making good responsible decisions, and avoid driving impaired. If you feel different, you drive different.”

RELATED STORIES

Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says

Drunken drivers would pay child support if parent is killed in crash under proposed Missouri law

Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

‘You destroyed our family;’ Mother of 9-year-old crash victim pens scathing post to suspected drunk driver

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

City Administrator John Cardone, City of Lake Charles Director of Finance Karen Harrell and...
Longtime Lake Charles Director of Finance set to retire
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Malek...
Man accused of killing Ida evacuee found dead in prison, officials say
State police say they will also be partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state to...
State police offering safety guidelines ahead of holiday weekend
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns