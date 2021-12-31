50/50 Thursdays
Man accused of killing Ida evacuee found dead in prison, officials say

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Malek Moore (#1201849) was found dead in his cell Thursday morning.(North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WBTV Web Staff and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/WVUE) - The man accused of killing a Hurricane Ida evacuee was found dead in prison early Thursday morning, officials say.

Malek Moore was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:34 a.m. on Dec. 30, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Life-saving measures were attempted by the prison’s first responders and paramedics. Moore was pronounced dead at 4:56 a.m.

Moore was in jail at the Tabor Correctional Institution in connection to the murders of Gabryelle Allnut and a man in Greensboro.

Allnut traveled to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape Hurricane Ida and was found dead in an art studio on Sept. 5. She was a ceramicist and youth instructor with the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts.

Moore was also accused of killing Christian Mbimba in Greensboro on Sept. 3.

