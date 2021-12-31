50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU RB Ty Davis-Price forgoes senior year, enters NFL Draft

LSU running back Ty Davis-Price (3)
LSU running back Ty Davis-Price (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price is foregoing his senior year with the Tigers and won’t play in the upcoming Texas Bowl against Kansas State on Jan. 4.

Davis-Price shared the via Twitter on Friday, Dec. 31 and he talked exclusively with WAFB’s Jacques Doucet on his decision to enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I’m going to miss y’all man, but it was a decision I had to make for my family and you know I thought it was the best decision,” Davis said. “I prayed to God about it he always leads me in the right direction.”

Davis-Price leads the Tigers in rushing this year with 1,003 yards on the ground, while also averaging 4.8 yards per carry and scoring six touchdowns.

Earlier this season, he broke the LSU single-game rushing record, running for a staggering 287 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium. He’s also made 10 catches for 64 more yards.

RELATED: LSU RB Ty Davis-Price named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

The former Southern Lab star also scored six touchdowns as a freshman and was the third-leading rusher on LSU’s 15-0 national championship team during the 2019 season.

In 2020, Davis-Price led the Tigers on the ground with 446 yards and three touchdowns on 104 carries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2022 athletes sign letters of intent
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2022 athletes sign letters of intent
Iowa WR Curtis Deville signed with Purdue
2022 Southwest Louisiana National Signing Day
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
Hue Jackson was named head football coach at Grambling State University on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Hue Jackson announced as 14th head football coach at Grambling State