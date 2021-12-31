FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm through the start of 2022, but a cold blast arrives Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With a damp, drizzly start to our Friday underway, temperatures in the 70s this morning combined with high humidity make for the damp and in some spots foggy start this morning. Through the day, temperatures quickly return to the upper 70s to near 80, but winds will begin to increase through the afternoon, gusting to around 25 mph at times keeping a mix of clouds and sun in the forecast through the day. It will stay breezy and warm tonight with temperatures in the 70s as we ring in 2022, with rain chances remain low at 20%.

It would be a great day for a New Year’s Eve grill out or even a New Year’s Day grill out as temperatures remain on the warm side as we begin the new year. Through the day tomorrow rain chances will be on the increase by afternoon as a slow-moving cold front moves through by tomorrow night. The good news though is that our severe weather threat remains very low and rain totals will also be low as these showers move through. Lingering showers into the evening hours will taper off overnight with the coldest air not arriving until Sunday morning.

A temperatures whiplash will be in store this weekend with highs on Saturday near 80 and lows Sunday morning dropping into the upper 30s with wind gusts through the day keeping wind chill values in the 20s and 30s all day Sunday. We should expect a widespread freeze Monday morning with lows falling into the 20s north of I-10 to around 30 in Lake Charles. Prepare for your pets and plants for this freeze, but I do not expect any issues with water lines as temperatures rise to above freezing quickly on Tuesday with highs by afternoon close to 50 degrees.

Next week will bring a gradual warmup by Wednesday and Thursday, but another cold front drops temperatures again by the end of next week. The longer-range pattern appears more active as well with these brief cooldowns continuing as a series of fronts moves through over the next couple of weeks.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.