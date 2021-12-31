FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy to ring in the New Year, turning colder by late weekend

A few showers and storms possible as we head in our weekend (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our unseasonably warm temperatures continue as highs once again have climbed back into the lower 80′s across the region. A cold front is still set to move in as we head into New Year’s Day and that will bring the opportunity for showers and storms to return to the forecast by Saturday afternoon and then a big cool down to follow. Get ready for a weather whiplash as temperatures are going to drop some 25-35 degrees over a span of a day as we rusher in much drier and cooler air behind the cold front.

We'll see windy conditions over the next few days (KPLC)

For tonight and any New Year’s plans the weather looks to be just fine with no major issues as rain chances remain on the low side, but it will be very warm and muggy. Much like the last few evenings fog could become a concern especially after midnight with temperatures and dew points very close to one another. Temperatures will be back into the lower and middle 70′s for much of the evening as we really don’t see a cool down through the overnight thanks to deep tropical moisture continuing to feed in from the south. Heading into New Year’s Day the chance for scattered showers and storms will increase by the afternoon and the potential for a stronger storm will remain in the forecast, but thankfully the widespread threat looks to remain very low. Highs will manage to top out in the upper 70′s close to 80 with a little help from sunshine, but it will be the last time we are this warm for a while.

We'll be unsettled to start the weekend, before a major cool down arrives for Sunday (KPLC)

Enjoy the warmer weather while it last because temperatures will fall quickly once the front passes tomorrow evening. We’ll go from the upper 70′s in the afternoon back into the low 40′s and upper 30′s for our Sunday. Adding insult to injury will be the winds as we’ll see sustained winds 15-25 mph with gust approaching 40 mph at times on Saturday and just a breezy for our Sunday. It will make it feel much colder than what it will be as highs on Sunday only manage to climb back into the upper 40′s and low 50′s for Sunday. Make sure to bring out the heavier coats though because the real cold arrives Sunday night into Monday morning with widespread frost and freeze potential. Lows Monday morning look to dip back into the upper 20′s to lower 30′s for many and that’s when you’ll want to bring in those plants as well as pets.

Severe threat remains low with the passage of the cold front (KPLC)

The cooler weather sticks around for Tuesday morning as well with lows in the lower to middle 30′s. Highs will rebound nicely though throughout the week with temperatures in the lower 50′s on Monday and then back into the lower 70′s by mid-week before another front arrives heading into Thursday bringing yet another round of showers and some cooler weather. For now get ready for an up and down pattern with some warmer weather to start the weekend before cold weather settles in for a few days.

Cooler and drier weather arriving to start the new year (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

