Deadline approaching for community input on Just Imagine SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Only days remain for Calcasieu and Cameron Parish residents to share how they would like to see the region grow. The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana is asking for input for the first phase of Just Imagine SWLA - a 50-year resilience plan.

“We are wrapping up the listening phase, where people continue to have the opportunity to share their good ideas of what they want Southwest Louisiana to be,” Sara Judson, CEO said.

Head of the planning team is Urban Design Associates. With the community in mind, gathering both input from online, as well as input from earlier listening sessions, the company will construct project ideas. The goal is to implement a plan summer of 2022.

“They will synthesize the local input, along with literally the lay of the land- what our natural assets are along with our challenges,” Judson said. “Then, with best practices in mind from around the country, they will pull that information together and bring back 10 catalytic project ideas for our community to look at in March.”

Judson shares long-term goals and desires her team has heard through this process.

“People are talking about green space, people are talking about enhancing parks, improving drainage, some people are talking about expanding on the cultural opportunities that we already have here, but to make them even stronger and better,” Judson said. “So, there is really just all kind of different things. Sky’s the limit right now. It’s the time for people to dream big and share those ideas.”

The organization asks that those who are wanting to share the ideas do so by the end of the holiday weekend. You can visit their website for more information.

