Chennault awarded Louisiana’s Airport of the Year for 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Chennault International Airport has been recognized for working not only within the community of Lake Charles, but on a national and global scale as well, along with countless hours of teamwork.

Like for all of southwest Louisiana, 2021 was a year filled with recovery, unity, historic moments and memories. In 2021, the Chennault International Airport made a difference in the community from many take offs and many landings and all the work in between.

“2021 has been a pretty substantial year for Chennault. Like everybody, we are recovering from hurricanes. Very sizable amount of damage out here. So, that’s been our number one priority to keep people working, keep our tenants moving forward so that they can continue to grow employee personal,” Executive Director Kevin Melton said.

Through COVID and the hurricanes, Chennault had tried to maintain jobs in the midst of all the uncertainty, providing roughly 1,500 jobs in the region.

The company took on 104 recovery projects after all the weather events that have caused great amounts of damage. Also taking on other projects for economic expansion.

Also this year, Chennault’s air strips have been the grounds that have welcomed home troops from overseas.

“When we can bring families back together, when we hosted the national guard coming back from their deployment, we set up and helped support that event...it’s just a really heartwarming and a great opportunity and something to certainly be proud of,” Melton said.

From landing Air Force One for a presidential visit, to the International Airshow and so much more, all was made possible by the the Chennault team.

“I think the department of transportation very clearly saw that we had a vision in play,” Melton said. “We’re executing that vision, but again, it’s not just any one single individual that’s making it happen. It is a team effort out here. I think that’s what makes things work really well out here at Chennault.”

All the efforts this year didn’t go unnoticed, as Chennault has been awarded Louisiana’s Airport of the Year for 2021.

Continuing that momentum, Chennault hopes to carry over into 2022 with many plans in the works for the new year.

