SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 29, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 29, 2021.

Jeffery Wayne Cotlone, 47, Lake Charles: Broken reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice.

Brandon James Arnold, 34, Lake Charles: Broken reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Michael Wesley Rosier, 35, Moss Bluff: Battery; possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Lee Parker Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Huy Vanduc Nguyen, 50, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; conspiracy; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; no driver’s license on person.

Shawn Paul Stutes, 34, Sulphur: Looting; revocation of parole.

Paul Clayton Kennerson, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Nathan Elias Magee, 42, Westlake: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Breanna Faye Ledoux, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Kevin Dwayne Reliford, 26, Lake Charles: Home invasion (2 charges); domestic abuse.

Michael Olen Garrie, 42, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Albert Lyndale Payton III, 28, Natchitoches: Carless operation; first offense DWI; first-degree negligent injuring.

Christopher Allen Jacobs, 37, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dewaine Deserek Frelot, 33, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles; sexual battery.

Shellie Jo Hooper, 51, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Cornelius Van January, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; no reflectors on bicycle.

