FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning fog gives way to record warmth and sunshine by afternoon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thick morning fog will be a problem for the commute as we start the morning with widespread low visibility throughout Southwest Louisiana. It may take until mid-morning for this fog to move out, so be prepared for some extra time on the drive and make sure to slow down and use your low beam headlights. Once the fog clears, sunshine a few clouds through the afternoon quickly warm temperatures back up into record territory again with a forecast high of 80. This would tie the record high for this day set back in 1934. Rain chances take a break today as we likely won’t be needing the umbrellas and winds also won’t be as gusty.

Once we move into the evening hours, fog will likely thicken back up overnight causing more visibility issues to start the day on Friday as low temperatures drop into the upper 60s. A slight chance of showers also returns tomorrow as highs through the day warm back into the upper 70s under otherwise partly sunny skies. If you having outdoor plans to ring in the new year, you should be in good shape as rain chances remain low and temperatures that remain warm in the 70s. Short sleeve weather continues through the day Saturday ahead of our cold front which will begin to bring rain by afternoon and evening.

New Years Day won’t be an all-day washout with the best chance of rain moving in later in the afternoon and continuing into the evening as the cold front arrives. Temperatures warm up well into the upper 70s as gusty south winds pick back up through the day. The threat for severe weather in Southwest Louisiana is very low although a couple of storms will be possible as the front moves through. Expect the rain to come to an end overnight as temperatures plummet into the 30s by sunrise Sunday. Wind chill values in the 20s will bring quite the shock, considering we’ll be near 80 on Saturday.

Temperatures will struggle to rebound much at all on Sunday. Even with sunshine highs only reach the lower to middle 40s with wind chill values in the 30s most all day. Winds on Sunday will gust 30-35 mph at times through the day out of the northwest, keeping it even colder with the wind chill factored in. We also have two nights of freezing conditions to be concerned about here with Monday morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Make preparations for your pets and plants, but this does not look to cause any issues with water pipes. Another light freeze Tuesday morning returns before temperatures remain above freezing for the rest of the week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

