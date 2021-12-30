FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog likely for Friday morning, cold front arrives New Year’s Day

Temperatures slowly cool through the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve once again seen high temperatures reach the lower 80′s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. So far the high in Lake Charles has reached 81 degrees and if that is official it would break yet another record for a warmest day. Things are changing though as we head into the New Year as a strong cold front looks to move in for Saturday and then bring a major cool down for the second half of the weekend and to start next week.

New Year's Eve and Day stay warm (KPLC)

If you are planning on heading out this evening expect the warm and muggy conditions to persist with temperatures back into the lower 70′s through early evening and very similar to what we saw last evening. Dew points are still back into the lower 70′s and with temperatures falling very close to the dew point fog will become an issue once again through the overnight hours and into Friday morning. Lows will occur during the early morning hours before cloud cover rolls in and actually warms things up to start your New Year’s Eve. Fog will burn off and then we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70′s to lower 80′s, which could threaten some record highs once again. Rain chances remain on the lower end, but a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out for the afternoon before higher rain chances arrive for New Year’s Day.

Greatest risk for severe weather remains north (KPLC)

A stronger cold front is set to move through during the afternoon bringing showers and storms to the region and some of those could be on the stronger side. While the greatest risk of strong storms remains to our north we will have to keep an eye out for some gusty winds, large hail and maybe an isolated tornado for the afternoon. Highs will be back into into the upper 70′s close to 80 once again, but if you are a fan of the warmer weather make sure to enjoy it because big changes are on the way as we head into Sunday with highs dropping some 30 degrees with temperatures struggling to reach the upper 40′s to near 50. Winds will be gusty as well and that will make it feel even cooler during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will plummet as well with lows back into the middle 30′s Sunday morning and then back into the upper 20′s to lower 30′s on Monday morning. Frost and freeze will definitely be a possibility for Monday morning so you’ll want to bring in plants as well as sensitive pets with the cold weather moving in.

Showers and storms return to the forecast for Saturday (KPLC)

Dry weather will be back in the forecast as we head into the start of the week and that will mean plenty of sunshine for Monday through the middle of the week. Highs will remain below average as we head into the start of the week with temperatures in the lower 50′s on Monday and then slowly warming into the lower 70′s by Wednesday. For now we’ll keep an eye on the cold front as it move closer, but get ready for a cold blast as we head into the weekend.

We'll see rain chances increasing, but totals remain low (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

