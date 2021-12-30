50/50 Thursdays
FDA to broaden booster eligibility to kids 12 to 15

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - The FDA plans to broaden eligibility for Pfizer boosters to teens ages 12 to 15, according to a source.

It is reported the move could happen within the coming days.

This falls in line with what the Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday.

Walensky noted the FDA was looking at boosters for adolescents and younger teens. She said she was hoping to hear from them in the days and weeks ahead.

Teens who are at least 16 years old already have access to booster shots.

Studies have shown a booster dose increases protection from the omicron variant of the coronavirus significantly.

