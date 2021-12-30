Family of Zalee Day-Smith sues oil company over fatal tank explosion

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The family of 14-year-old Ragley teen Zalee Day-Smith is suing Urban Oil and Gas over a tank explosion that killed the girl back in February.

Residents near an oil tank explosion recall hearing a series of loud booms, accompanied by a huge plume of fire and smoke. The explosion was caught on video surveillance. It killed 14-year-old Zalee Day-Smith. Her body was found hundreds of yards away from the tank site.

In an earlier interview, Zalee’s father, Maxwell Smith, said the site was like a playground to kids. According to the lawsuit, the family thought the tanks were not being used. Zalee was believed to have been sitting on the tank when it exploded.

“Now, they had oil stored up there, don’t you think they should have had some signs saying they had oil stored,” Smith said.

The lawsuit blames Urban Oil and Gas for not monitoring conditions at the tank site, not properly maintaining the tank, not fencing off the tank site and not putting up warning signs.

“Number one, I want a fence,” Smith said. “Number, two I want more signs of awareness. Number three, I want a board posted that tells all safety and hazards and all, so that when safety people arrive, they can look at it and know what we have on this location.”

Urban Oil and Gas officials previously defended the site, telling 7News warning signs reading ‘no trespassing’, ‘hazardous material’ and ‘keep off of tanks’ were on display. After successfully challenging Louisiana lawmakers, Zalee’s father filed suit.

“This lawsuit is about talking to Urban - talking to an oil and gas company, In the only language big companies speak,” Bradley Egenberg, Smith’s attorney said. ”What my clients really want, obviously, is for their daughter back, but we can’t do that. So, right now, this lawsuit seeks money justice.“”

Maxwell Smith’s attorney said the family hopes this will prevent other companies from profiting when cutting corners.

“It’s about making them understand they will never profit the death of a child,” Egenberg said. “That’s what this lawsuit is about.”

In a statement, Urban Oil and Gas said the following:

“While we can’t comment of the specifics of the lawsuit, the company will continue its policy of posting warning signs at all sites we own and operate and will continue to strictly adhere to all local, state and federal safety requirements.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.