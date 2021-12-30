50/50 Thursdays
Dwayne Johnson says he’s done with ‘The Fast and the Furious’ movies

Dwayne Johnson is shown in 2017 during the dedication of his star on the Hollywood Walk of...
Dwayne Johnson is shown in 2017 during the dedication of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star said he has no plans to return to ''The Fast and the Furious' film franchise.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - “The Fast and the Furious” fans will no longer be able to smell what The Rock is cooking.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed to CNN he will not return to the movie franchise.

Questions about his return resurfaced recently when co-star Vin Diesel publicly posted he wanted Johnson to return to the franchise.

According to Johnson, he told Diesel privately in the past he would not star in another film, and he’s sticking to that.

The wrestler turned actor and producer also said he has no plans to run for president even though a poll showed nearly half of America would like to see him in the White House.

Instead, Johnson is focused on the upcoming film “Black Adam,” the second season of his sit-com “Young Rock,” and his Teremena tequila brand.

