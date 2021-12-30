50/50 Thursdays
DeRidder Police asking for public’s assistance with burglary

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance following the theft of several items from a residence off US Hwy 190.

According to police, one or more people broke into multiple outbuilding at the residence on the west side of DeRidder sometime between Thursday, Dec. 23 and Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Numerous items were stolen including a zero-turn lawnmower, four-wheeler, several full gas cans, a generator. Police believe the suspect or suspects used a trailer to take the items.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to please contact Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918 or detectives at 337-462-8911.

