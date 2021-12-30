Cowboys cruise to win over Royals

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese returned home for the first time in 38 days and responded by blowing out Ecclesia College 115-66 in the program’s final scheduled game in Burton Coliseum before returning to the Legacy Center on January 15 to open up Southland Conference play against HBU.

Six Cowboys scored in double-digits while all nine players who saw the floor scored.

Christian Shumate led the way with 21 points and had a team-high four steals while Myles Lewis matched his teammate with 21 points and pulled in 10 rebounds to collect his first double-double of the season. Kellon Taylor added 20 points and a team-best 13 rebounds. Zach Scott scored 13 points, Harwin Francois had 12 with a game-best seven assists, and Collin Warren scored 11.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak and improved the Cowboys’ record to 4-9 on the season. They’ll next be in action next Thursday at 1:30 when taking on New Orleans in the first round of the Southland Tip-Off Event in Katy, Texas.

McNeese led 49-26 at the half then pulled further away in the second half with a 20-2 run over a four-minute span to widen the gap to 80-41. A 12-1 run starting at the 6:23 mark with a Lewis free throw included a Scott outback layup to give McNeese its 100th point of the game (100-55) with 4:46 to play.

The Cowboys connected on 51 percent shooting for the game (42 for 83) and hit 58 percent in the second half (26 for 45). McNeese knocked down 10 of 25 for 40 percent from long range as Francois made good on 4 of 8 from behind the arc.

McNeese held a 58-33 advantage in rebounds, recorded a 23-12 assist-turnover ratio, forced 27 turnovers and had 19 steals. Included were 32 points scored off the Ecclesia mistakes, a 62-22 advantage for points in the paint, 25-3 lead in second-chance points, and 29-10 win in bench points.

Ecclesia was led in scoring by Matthew Claudio’s 22 points while Jaquan Dotson added 16 and Zachary McGee 13.

The Royals shot 22 of 62 (35.5 percent) for the game and 10 for 29 (34.5 percent) from long range.

Postgame Notes:

• McNeese is now 52-1 all-time when scoring 100 points or more in a game.

• The Cowboys are now 2-0 all-time vs. Ecclesia and averaging 127.5 points per game (last year McNeese scored 140 vs. the Royals).

• Three players scoring 20 points marks the first time this season that has happened for McNeese.

• McNeese played without three players due to COVID protocols - Brendan Medley-Bacon, Trae English and Johnathan Massie.

• Through 13 games, the Cowboys have seen seven different players lead the team in scoring.

• Myles Lewis (21), Christian Shumate (21), Kellon Taylor (20), Harwin Francois (12), Trevor Passmore (7), Caleb Rawls (6), and Jonathan Lucas (4) all scored season highs in the game.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.