COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 30, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
Thursday’s update from the LDH marks the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 64% of cases from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22 and 75% of deaths from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.
Vaccination data contains the most recent report from the LDH.
Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 12,467 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 762 patients hospitalized (103 more than previous update).
· 75% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 50.03 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 523 new cases.
· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 15 patients hospitalized (2 more than previous update).
· 37.73 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 416 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 39.86 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 33 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28.85 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 34 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.14 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.38 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 35 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 39.15 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 61 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.69 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 5 active cases among staff members.
