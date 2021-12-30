COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 30, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Thursday’s update from the LDH marks the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 64% of cases from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22 and 75% of deaths from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.

Vaccination data contains the most recent report from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 12,467 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 762 patients hospitalized (103 more than previous update).

· 75% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.03 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 523 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 15 patients hospitalized (2 more than previous update).

· 37.73 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 416 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.86 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 33 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.85 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 34 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.14 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.38 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 35 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.15 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 61 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.69 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 5 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.