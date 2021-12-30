50/50 Thursdays
Amid another spike in COVID-19 cases, LDH reopens testing site at Lake Charles Memorial

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New highs in the spike of COVID-19 cases with the Omicron surge is prompting the Louisiana Department of Health to reopen the public testing site at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

“Testing can be a very useful tool to help identify who within the community has COVID,” Region 5 Health Director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh said.

The site is located in the parking lot that is nearest to the Second Avenue and 18th Street intersection. That’s the northern parking lot near the emergency room entrance. The test site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, including during the upcoming holiday.

“It’s not going to be rapid testing. It is PCR testing - that you get a swab and it gets sent off to a lab with results normally within 48 hours. It will come to people’s inboxes, so it will be electronic resulting,” Cavanaugh said.

There is no cost for the test and insurance is not required.

With high demand, Cavanaugh said there is also a shortage of tests.

“If for some reason, they can’t get a test because there’s no availability, then, you know, isolate if you have symptoms,” Cavanaugh said. “You know, if you’re sick, stay home. If you know that you’ve been exposed, quarantine.”

Cavanaugh said that if the demand for tests continues to increase, the department of health is considering opening more public testing sites.

With New Year’s Day celebrations this weekend, she adds that it’s a good idea to get tested before and after if you decided to attend holiday gatherings.

Other testing sites in the area can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

