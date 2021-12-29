SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 28, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 28, 2021.

Lillian Mary Cormier, 38, Vinton: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Jesse Lakeith Jefferson, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting an officer by flight; possession of marijuana.

Raymond Charles Brock, 61, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Dante Allen Jeanise, 23, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation.

Jack Andrew Monte III, 31, Sulphur: Misapplication of contractor payments worth $1,000 (2 charges).

Makik Alrahim Willingham, 31, Lakeland, FL: Manufacture of a Schedule I drug.

Christian James Cormier, 18, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary; attempted theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.

Dakota Ryan Manning, 21, Sulphur: Sexual battery.

London Stewart Renfrow, 28, Hastings, NB: Identity theft under $300; forgery; trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Christopher Eugene Poindexter, 25, Sulphur: Child endangerment; strangulation; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Charles Lee Wade Jr., 45, Savannah, GA: Out of state detainer.

Jeffery Wayne Cotlone, 47, Lake Charles: Broken reflectors on bicycles; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice.

