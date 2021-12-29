Services announced for former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Service times have been announced for former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon, who passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 70.

The services are as follows, according to Johnson Funeral Home:

· Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Trinity Baptist Church (main sanctuary).

· Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Trinity Baptist Church (main sanctuary).

