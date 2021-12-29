50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Services announced for former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon

Dixon served for 17 years as head of the Lake Charles Police Department before retiring in 2019...
Dixon served for 17 years as head of the Lake Charles Police Department before retiring in 2019 alongside his Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Service times have been announced for former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon, who passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 70.

The services are as follows, according to Johnson Funeral Home:

· Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Trinity Baptist Church (main sanctuary).

· Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Trinity Baptist Church (main sanctuary).

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
Christmas lights across SWLA
2021 SWLA Christmas Light Map

Latest News

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Joe Constance on Oct. 16, 2014, after he was charged...
10 years after Jeanette Duhon’s death, the hunt for accused killer Joe Constance continues
KPLC interviewed Dixon in the weeks before his sudden death about the work being done to locate...
VIDEO: 10 years after Jeanette Duhon’s death, the hunt for accused killer Joe Constance continues
Most parents would do anything for their children. But a Southwest Louisiana woman actually...
A daughter takes in her mother after she’s displaced from her home
UPDATE: Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified