REPORT: Kayshon Boutte to remain at LSU despite rumors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With so many college players entering the NCAA Transfer portal this offseason and the amount that LSU has lost to the portal, with the biggest being All-American corner Eli Ricks heading to SEC West rival Alabama, rumors began to surface that Kayshon Boutte would soon follow.

However, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, Boutte put the rumors to rest. “Ignore the rumors...I’m locked in,” Boutte tweeted.

ignore the rumors … i’m locked in 🐯 — Kayshon Boutte (@KayshonB15) December 29, 2021

Boutte’s season was cut short after the sixth game of the season, after injuring his ankle against the Kentucky Wildcats. For the season, Boutte caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns.

During the 2020 season the former Westgate standout capped off his freshman season with 14 catches and an SEC record 308 yards receiving against Ole Miss, Boutte also added three touchdowns in the finale.

So far this offseason the three Tiger receivers have entered the transfer portal, Koy Moore, Deion Smith and Trey Palmer in total seven have entered.

