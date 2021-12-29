McNeese adds 10 assistants to coaching staff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A little over a week following the introduction of Gary Goff as the new football head coach, Goff has started to fill out his staff. Today the Cowboys announced 10 new assistant coaches were being added to the staff. Much of the incoming assistants were members of Goff’s staff at Valdosta State.

On offense, McNeese named Ryan Allgood as the Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Line coach, Phillip Ely as the Quarterbacks Coach, Thomas Reese as the Running Backs Coach and Sean Fogarty as the Tight Ends Coach. Those four join Goff in Lake Charles from VSU. The lone hire on offense not joining from VSU is new Wide Receivers Coach Felton Huggins who coached at Charleston Southern as the Offensive Coordinator in 2019. Huggins also played professionally for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Frankfurt Galaxy and Montreal Alouettes.

On defense, McNeese named Dwight Jackson as the Linebackers Coach, Mike Johnson as the Defensive Backs Coach, Marc Yellock as the Defensive Line Coach and Marco Sanchez as a Defensive Assistant. Those four also join Goff at McNeese from Valdosta State. The lone hire from outside of VSU is Defensive Coordinator Tony Pecoraro who served in a quality control capacity for the University of South Alabama Jaguars and has also made stops at Kansas, FAU, Southern Miss and is a graduate of Florida State where he worked as a student assistant for many years.

