Matt House named LSU’s defensive coordinator

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Matt House, a coach with a Super Bowl Championship on his resume, has been named LSU’s defensive coordinator, head coach Brian Kelly announced.

House, currently the linebacker coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, will commence his duties with LSU, including recruiting, once the NFL season is complete.

“Matt checks every box we’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” Kelly said. “He’s led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops.

“He possesses a great understanding on how to defend the type of offenses we will face each week in our conference, and his ability to put players in position to make plays aligns perfectly with the identity that we want to develop with our defense. I’m excited that he’s joining our staff as we work toward building a championship program at LSU.”

House, now in his third season as the linebacker coach for the Chiefs, spent three seasons with Kentucky, two as defensive coordinator, from 2016-18. He’s also had defensive coordinator duties at Pittsburgh (2013-2014) and Florida International (2015).

“It is an honor to join Coach Kelly’s staff at LSU,” said House. “I firmly believe in Coach Kelly’s vision and look forward to getting to work. I am confident there are many exciting times ahead for the Tiger football family. Our staff will work tirelessly to develop our young men both on and off the field as we set a championship standard – We will develop genuine relationships with our players, our staff, and the wonderful people in the state of Louisiana!

“Additionally, I would like to thank the Kansas City Chiefs organization. Specifically Chiefs Chairman and CEO, Mr. Hunt, Coach Reid and Coach Spagnuolo for all of their support along with the memorable past few years we have enjoyed together. The Chiefs organization exemplifies class in every way. Coach Reid is a Hall of Famer for many reasons, and I cannot thank him enough for an incredible experience. I leave behind so many special people in Kansas City that will be lifelong friends. It is not over just yet though and we will finish this season strong with the Chiefs. My wife, Jessi, our family and I look forward to joining the LSU family soon, and we are thankful for this opportunity – Geaux Tigers!”

As a member of the Chiefs coaching staff, House helped the organization to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances during the 2019 and 2020 season. The Chiefs have won 37 regular season games since House joined the coaching staff.

This year, the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West with an 11-4 overall record and they are led by a defense that ranks among the top five in the NFL in points allowed per game (20.4) and takeaways (28).

In his first season with the Chiefs in 2019, House was part of a Kansas City team that posted a 12-4 mark during the regular season and then swept through the postseason, capped by a 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

In 2020, the Chiefs won 14 games during the regular season and reached the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year.

At Kentucky, House’s defense anchored a Wildcat team that reached three consecutive bowl games, a first for the school in nearly a decade. The Wildcats capped the school’s first 10-win season in 2018 ranked No. 12 in the nation following a 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

House’s 2018 Kentucky defense ranked No. 6 in the nation in points allowed per game as the Wildcats held opponents to 14 points or less six times. In his first year with the Wildcats, House served as the special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach.

House spent one season as the defensive coordinator at Florida International (2015) in which his defense limited four opponents to less than 14 points and finished the season ranked 16th nationally in red zone defense. House’s defense boasted five players who earned all-conference honors and four would go on to sign NFL contracts.

Before his time in Lexington and Miami, House spent time as a defensive coordinator at Pittsburgh (2012-14) where he coached first round NFL Draft pick Aaron Donald. Donald has since become one of the most dominant defenders in the NFL, twice being named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. Pitt won two bowl games during House’s three years with the Panthers.

Prior to returning to the college game, House spent four years in the NFL, serving as defensive quality control/assistant linebacker coach for the St. Louis Rams (2009-11) and special teams/strength and conditioning assistant for the Carolina Panthers (2008).

In his one season in Carolina, the Panthers went 12-4 and claimed the NFC South title.

House’s final stop of his first collegiate stint was at the University of Buffalo (2006-07), where he was the defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator for the Bulls. Buffalo captured the MAC East title in 2007 and in 2008, the Bulls played in a bowl game for the first time in school history.

House also coached on the defensive side of the ball at North Carolina (2003-04) and Gardner-Webb (2005).

House began his coaching career at Michigan State University (2001-02) as a graduate assistant, helping the Spartans to the 2001 Silicon Valley Classic working with the secondary and special teams units.

House and his wife Jessi have four children – Avery, Jackson, Jacob and Trent. The Harrison, Michigan native is a 2000 graduate of Michigan State.

