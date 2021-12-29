All lanes open on I-10 West at LA 108

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes are now open on I-10 West at LA 108 following an accident, according to the Lousiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The crash involved three vehicles, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D Spokesman Derek Senegal.

All lanes are open I-10 West at LA 108 (Mile Marker 12). Congestion has reached 6 miles. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) December 29, 2021

