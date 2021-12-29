50/50 Thursdays
All lanes open on I-10 West at LA 108

(Source: WTVM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes are now open on I-10 West at LA 108 following an accident, according to the Lousiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The crash involved three vehicles, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D Spokesman Derek Senegal.

