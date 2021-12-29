50/50 Thursdays
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced a news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The news conference will be held via Zoom and is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30.

According to officials, the governor will be talking about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Edwards will also be joined with medical professionals from across the state.

