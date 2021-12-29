FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy end to the week, colder air arrives for the weekend

Temperatures fall through the evening into the upper 60's (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve seen yet another warm and muggy afternoon as temperatures have managed to reach the upper 70′s and lower 80′s for many as winds continue to pump in plenty of moisture out of the south. A cold front is continuing to work it’s way to the south and east and will push through as we head into the overnight hours, however it won’t bring much of a difference as it continues to weaken. Bigger changes are on the way as we head into the weekend with a much stronger front in store.

Even after the front temperatures remain warm (KPLC)

Moving through the evening expect mostly cloudy skies to persist with very mild temperatures with most of us staying in the middle 70′s through early evening and then falling back into the upper 60′s. The cold front is continuing to push its way into the area, but as it does so it will begin to weaken significantly as it does so and that will mean our rain chances remain on the lower side. A passing shower or storm can’t be ruled out through midnight and into the early morning before we dry things out into Thursday afternoon. While yes a cold front will have passed it won’t feel much like it has with temperatures starting in the upper 60′s as you head off to work in the morning, but then we are going to see a very warm afternoon ahead. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 70′s with a mixture of sun and clouds with winds turning back out of the south and that will keep us on the muggy side. Bigger changes are on the way as we near the weekend with a much stronger front in the forecast.

Slightly cooler weather as we head into the next week (KPLC)

Through the rest of the week and into Saturday things will stay on the mild side with lows staying in the upper 60′s for both Friday and Saturday morning and then quickly climbing to near record high temperatures with areas in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. While Friday stays on the dry side our next cold front will begin to take shape to the west and that will be our big weather maker heading into the weekend. Shower and storms chances quickly increase for Saturday and we could see a stronger storm in the mix as well, but the positive news is that the greater risk of severe weather looks to stay to the north. The bigger change comes Saturday night into Sunday morning where temperatures will plunge into the middle and upper 30′s for Sunday morning. Highs will be significantly cooler with many only managing to stay in the middle to upper 40′s.

A stronger cold front arrives for the weekend (KPLC)

Frost potential will quickly increase heading into Monday morning with many areas back into the upper 20′s north of I-10 to near 30 the farther south you go. High pressure will quickly build in behind the front and keep plenty of sunshine and keep us on the cooler side as dry air rushes into our area. Temperatures will remain below average through the early part of next week before we warm things up a little more into the lower 70′s. For now enjoy the warmer weather while we have it before a cold blast moves in for the second half of the weekend.

Rain chances are going up, but the totals remain low (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.