FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers today as more record warmth returns; cold blast arrives over the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning conditions remain warm and muggy with a few showers noted on radar, especially across our northern parishes. These showers and a few thunderstorms are associated with an upper-level disturbance that will continue to exit the area through the afternoon, therefore our highest rain chances will be during the first half of the day. Highs will again be in record territory, topping out near 80 this afternoon. Clouds linger through the evening as we see another warm and muggy night ahead with lows just below 70 overnight. Some patchy areas of fog will again be possible.

Lower rain chances return through Friday as we gear up for our next big weathermaker to arrive New Year’s Day. A strong cold front will move into the state bringing showers and thunderstorms and big drop in temperatures. Showers will begin arriving Saturday morning with the highest chance of rain through the afternoon. As of now, our threat of severe weather stays very low but we will continue to monitor that threat over the next couple of days. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s ahead of the fronts arrival. Showers will begin to taper off during the evening as the front moves through with temperatures quickly dropping into the 50s, 40s and eventually the 30s overnight.

Sunday will be a rather cold, windy and raw day. Despite some sunshine returning, highs remain in the 40s with wind chills in the 30 all day as northwesterly winds gust on the order of 25-35 mph through the day. As winds calm Sunday evening and skies clear, lows plummet overnight, dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s Monday morning. That will bring our first threat of a freeze with highs on Monday back up to around 50. We’ll have one more night of freezing conditions Monday night into Tuesday before temperatures gradually warm up through late-week. Another front looks to arrive by the end of next week.

