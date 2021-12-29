50/50 Thursdays
Family demands answers in Trace Apartment shooting

By Madison Glaser
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -More questions than answers after a Lake Charles man was attacked at his apartment complex.

Jacob Montgomery is currently recovering in the hospital but we talked to his sister and she has a message for the shooter.

Alaina Orphey said that her little brother was shot and robbed over at the Trace Apartments.

“He was going downstairs to get a charger out of his car and he said he thought he was just somebody walking through the apartment complex but it wasn’t and they shot him,” said Alaina Orphey.

Without warning, he was shot from behind.

“It was six shots and seven wounds and he said he thought he was gone,” Orphey said.

She said almost a week later and there’s no evidence of who did this to him.

“His location is not given just for the safety of him as well as the safety of the hospital and all of the patients that are in that possible because we don’t know if the motive was to kill him and we’re still trying to get that job done so we just ask that everyone ask where he is,” Orphey said.

Her message for the shooter.

“I know yall have already done this to my brother but could yall please I’m begging yall to stop the violence and if ya’ll do whoever yall are come forward. It’ll be much easier if you just come forward and give yourselves up because shooting him from behind is very coward. Only cowards do things like that,” Orphey said.

Orphey said her brother’s goal was to prove to the younger generation that is possible to live a successful life without doing it illegally or dishonestly.

Lake Charles Police have confirmed they’re investigating this shooting.

They said they won’t have any information to release until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

