A daughter takes in her mother after she’s displaced from her home

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Most parents would do anything for their children. But a Southwest Louisiana woman actually took in her mother after hurricane Laura damaged the place she called home for more than 40 years.

Tonight that woman is another step closer to moving back in.

While that road to recovery hasn’t been an easy one, one daughter opened her door for her mother during one of the most trying times in her life.

Nancy Ryan and her daughter Joyce are just trying to make the most of a difficult situation.

“When we got to the house, it was destroyed,” said Nancy.

Her home for 42 years- Nancy Ryan came back after the 2020 hurricanes to find her house in shambles.

“I think that was the hardest thing. At this time in your life you’re supposed to be enjoying it, and here I am in the process of trying to rebuild,” said Nancy.

It was more than just a house; it was the place her daughter Joyce called home while growing up.

“I mean it was heartbreaking to see what she was going through with her house and how upset she was because of it. being in there and helping her go through everything and seeing what we could save and what we couldn’t. it was just, it was a difficult process to deal with,” said Joyce.

Luckily, just a few minutes away, Joyce’s home had minimal damage.

“So for a while I would come every day from Basile, come back home, and try to save whatever I could save. Then she said, ``Well momma, just stay with us,” said Nancy.

Joyce’s home quickly became a new safe haven for her mother.

“I’ve always told her, as long as I have a home, you have one too,” said Joyce.

Over a year later, and she’s been living there ever since.

“Especially at this age, to be able to spend this past year, every day with my mom, that was a good thing,” said Joyce.

Nancy says Joyce has done everything possible to accommodate her and make her feel like she’s at home, and she has really enjoyed the unexpected time with her mother.

Even though the majority of the tangible items were lost, the Ryan’s continue to create new memories.

“We cook together, we eat dinner together and yeah I’m really gonna miss that when she goes back to her home. But she’ll be happy,” said Joyce.

Although Nancy has enjoyed this unprecedented time with her daughter, she is ready to move back into her own home.

“I just want a home again,” said Nancy.

The rebuild started in July, and although it has been a long year, Nancy is hoping she can finally return to her new and improved home next month.

