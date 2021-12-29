COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 29, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 64% of cases from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22 and 75% of deaths from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.

Vaccination data contains the most recent report from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 9,378 new cases.

· 5 new deaths.

· 659 patients hospitalized (145 more than previous update).

· 77% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 49.87 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 409 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 13 patients hospitalized (5 fewer than previous update).

· 37.6 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 310 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.72 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 35 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.78 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 25 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.03 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.32 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 35 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38.97 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 49 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.55 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 3 active cases among staff members.

