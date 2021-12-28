Three Sulphur men accused of catalytic converter thefts

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Three Sulphur men have been arrested after being accused of stealing 12 catalytic converters in the Sulphur area, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives have responded to four different locations between Dec. 6 and Dec. 16 that the suspects are believed to have been responsible for.

Detectives say their initial investigation revealed that Johnathan A. Guidry, 29, had recently scrapped several catalytic converters matching those that had been stolen. After further investigation, detectives also learned that Shannan L. Istre, 43, and Nathan T. Burnett, 41, were also possibly involved in the thefts.

After speaking with all three suspects, detectives say they were able to confirm that Guidry was responsible for all 12 thefts while Istre and Burnett were only involved in thefts at two of the four businesses.

All three men were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Guidry’s bond was set by Judge Tony Fazzio while Istre and Burnett’s bond was set by Judge Mike Canaday.

Johnathan A. Guidry ($160,500 Bond): Theft (12 counts), property damage (12 counts).

Shannan L. Istre ($60,000 Bond): Theft (6 counts), property damage (6 counts).

Nathan T. Burnett ($85,000 Bond): Theft (6 counts), property damage (6 counts), possession of a Schedule II drug, bringing a criminally dangerous substance into a penal facility.

Detectives believe the suspects may be responsible for several other catalytic converter thefts in the Sulphur area and are continuing to investigate.

