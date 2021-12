SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 27, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 27, 2021.

Tony Robert Schnepf, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Tara Terrell Smith, 34, New Orleans: Contempt of court; aggravated property damage.

Nolan Joseph Zackery II, 37, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Ray James Mcallister, 42, Dell Valle, TX: Robbery.

Taylor Rene Quibodeaux, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrien Lamont Rogers, 26, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Clifton Dale Boudreaux, 33, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dexter Jerone Allen, 35, Fenton: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jacob Paul Perry, 30, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000 (2 charges).

Stacie Nicole Deshotel, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Lillian Mary Cormier, 38, Vinton: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

