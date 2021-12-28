A shortage of monoclonal antibodies affecting SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A shortage of monoclonal antibodies is not only affecting those at a national level but also here at home.

“Monoclonal antibodies have been a tremendous tool since around Thanksgiving, November of last year,” said Chief Medical Officer for Lake Charles Memorial Manley Jordan.

Chief Medical Officer for Lake Charles Memorial Manely Jordan said as COVID mutates and new variants develop, the antibody treatments have to change too.

“We added another monoclonal antibody to BAM and it was called etesevimab and that was effective for several months until we had to use a whole different combination from Regeneron with different monoclonal antibodies all together and that has been effective all the way through the delta surge,” Jordan said.

But thanks to the omicron variant quickly spreading worldwide getting access to the monoclonal treatment is becoming more difficult.

“So the newer monoclonal antibody which has been recently developed sotrovimab is in very very limited supply and it’s being allocated by the federal government,” Jordan said.

With the holiday season in full effect, Jordan said in the past couple of weeks the number of treatments has tripled.

“We’re going to start getting some sotrovimab here in the next day or so but unfortunately it’s going to be one day worth of therapy. You know about two weeks ago we were treating one or two patients with monoclonal antibody infusion but the last few days we’re treating upwards of thirty,” Jordan said.

He said he want to let the public know that we are in a much better place than we were last year.

“Even with Omicron here last year we’re in a better place. I’m still optimistic about the slowly increasing vaccine rates. I also think the announcement by Pfizer and Merck of the two new antiviral medications that are available, that too is going to be another tool that we have.” Jordan said.

However, Jordan also said he’s concerned that tests will be in short supply as another wave of COVID hits the country.

A shortage of tests will make it harder to get the treatments.

