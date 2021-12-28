Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Cline St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Office has asked Louisiana State Police to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a Lake Charles Police Officer on Cline St., according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says Lake Charles Police made the request this morning, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

According to investigators, one individual was reported dead at the scene on Cline St. near Albert St. There are no other reports of injuries and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigation Unit is currently at the scene processing evidence.

No information has currently been released by authorities regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities say that it is still an active investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.