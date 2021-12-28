Remembering the legacy of former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles has lost a pillar of the community, and Monday afternoon, preparations began to lay former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon to rest.

Dixon died of natural causes Christmas morning, according to the coroner’s office. Monday, local law enforcement remembered a man they described as an honorable leader.

Everybody who spoke about Dixon agrees he will be truly missed.

“It’s a sad day for Lake Charles to lose such a man,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said.

Today, local law enforcement gave a final salute to Don Dixon - a pillar of the police force and the law enforcement community as a whole. They gathered for a procession from the coroner’s office through the Lake Area, past the police station, ending at the Johnson Funeral Home on Lake Street.

“I just know that if you went in a building, looking for a bad guy, that he was gonna be right there with you,” Johnson Funeral Home Owner Zeb Johnson said about his longtime friend and colleague. “He had no fear of doing what was the right thing, and that was most important to him. If it felt right, he was gonna do it.”

Johnson worked alongside Dixon as he worked in the FBI, as police chief, special assignments, and while on the violent crimes task force with the coroner’s office. Johnson said Dixon assisted the team in tracking people that were out of town.

They developed a relationship as close friends over the years and even spoke the day before Dixon passed away.

“He loved keeping people safe. He loved catching the bad guys and making our streets safer,” Hunter said. “He did that as a chief of police. He also did that in his service with the FBI.”

Working alongside Dixon during his time as mayor, Hunter said Dixon laid a foundation for the Lake Charles Police Department. He said he was a passionate leader and a pillar of the Lake Charles community.

Dixon served as an FBI agent during the 1993 standoff in Waco with the Branch Davidians, and in 1998 he was sent to Kenya to assist in the investigation of the American embassy bombing by Al-Qaeda.

He ended his career as Lake Charles Police Chief, and over the years, he was described as kind-hearted, dedicated, honest and passionate. His colleagues say he touched the lives of those he worked with.

“I think I’m a better person and a better sheriff because of him,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

Mancuso was a longtime friend of Dixon, bonding even before they became sheriff and chief. When they did begin working alongside each other, he said that bond became even stronger.

“Just a great leader at the Lake Charles Police Department,” Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said.

Caldwell was selected as one of Dixon’s deputy chiefs and served alongside him until Dixon retired and Caldwell became chief.

Since his retirement, Dixon had continued to serve. We sat down with him just two weeks ago to speak about a case he was still investigating. His burning passion shined through even years after his retirement.

“He just knew that the criminals never slept, so whatever day that was, we were gonna go after them,” Johnson said.

They said he was dedicated to serving the community and making the City of Lake Charles a better place.

“On every corner of this city, Don Dixon has left an impact,” Hunter said.

“He felt deeply and strongly about protecting our community and making sure that he fought for that. And he did, he did it very well,” Mancuso said.

A tough exterior, but those who were lucky enough to get to know him knew there was a softer side of Don Dixon.

“The man had the biggest heart, he truly did. He was kind, and he had a huge heart,” Caldwell said.

“Don was one of these guys that he was gonna have fun, but he was gonna make police work fun no matter how hard it was or how tired he was,” Johnson said.

“He wanted to help people. He wanted our community to be safe, and he wanted to go after criminals - he was hard on that,” Mancuso said. “But when it came to compassion and caring about people and this community, he didn’t show it very much to very many people, but if you knew that side of him, you knew how much he deeply, deeply cared about this community.”

Mancuso said a big part of anybody’s legacy is their family - and Dixon was a family man - dedicated to protecting those under his own roof.

“He loved his family, and it was very evident in the times that I spoke with him how he loved his family,” Hunter said.

“He talked a lot about his two sons, Tyler and Donnie, and how proud he was of them,” Johnson said.

Dixon was also a friend and a mentor.

“I’m gonna tell you: I’m gonna miss him just as a friend. Forget the law enforcement side of it,” Mancuso said.

“He’s the kind of guy that you always felt like was gonna be there if you needed him, and I think we’re gonna miss that safety net from Don Dixon,” Johnson said.

There are no set funeral plans at the moment, as Dixon’s family works to travel back to Lake Charles to make the arrangements.

