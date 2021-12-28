FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy with a few spotty showers returning today and tonight

Today (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More record warmth ahead today as we begin with patchy fog, mist and drizzle in spots with temperatures hovering near 70 degrees. A very damp humid morning will give way to another warm and windy afternoon with highs topping out around 80 degrees under partly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers will begin to be possible later this afternoon and even into tonight with another warm and humid evening on tap as lows only fall into the upper 60s. Look for the gusty winds to also return by late-morning and occasionally gusting to over 30 mph at times through the afternoon out of the southwest.

Warm and windy (KPLC)

We’ll keep a chance of a few showers in the forecast through the evening and overnight as an upper level disturbance begins to pass by to our north. This will again set up a warm and windy day for Wednesday and could spark a few additional showers and thunderstorms although no severe weather is anticipated as the main storm energy passes us well to the north. This system will move off to the northeast Wednesday night and leave quieter weather for Thursday and Friday although warm, breezy weather won’t exit until our cold front moves through over the weekend.

New Year's Day front (KPLC)

The forecast for New Year’s Eve will keep rain chances low and temperatures warm for those outside cheering on the start of 2022. Temperatures on New Year’s Day will surge into the upper 70s ahead of the cold front that will move in later in the afternoon and evening. This will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms through the state with a few strong to severe storms possible ahead of the front. Temperatures quickly tumble once the front passes, dropping into the 40s by early Sunday with highs on Sunday only reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. A couple of nights with lows near freezing Sunday night and Monday night before a gradual warmup by the middle of next week.

10 Day Forecast (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.