50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Father of 3 narrowly survives COVID-19, has extended hospital stay in a coma during vacation

By Kendall McGee and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man visiting his parents in Carolina Beach ended up with an extended stay at the hospital after suffering complications from COVID-19.

Jamie Calcasola told WECT he doesn’t remember much of his time at the hospital, but he still carries the scar on his neck from his tracheotomy and the pictures family members took to remember his 77-day stay.

He had no health issues, but he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Doctors gave him a 15% chance of survival, but despite the odds, the father of three was given a second chance at life, to be there for his kids and wife.

Calcasola was vacationing in Orlando in August when he contracted the virus and had planned to visit his parents in North Carolina before returning home to Texas.

Days after trying to rest at his parent’s house, he was too weak to get out of bed and couldn’t breathe. His fingers and lips were blue when they rushed him to the hospital.

Eventually, he got two kinds of pneumonia and became so ill he was put in a medically-induced coma, kept alive on an ECMO machine. Calcasola stayed sedated until October.

“If we weren’t here in that timing, in this state, with that hospital, I feel like I would’ve died,” Calcasola said. “Not all hospitals have ECMO machines that are available — they only have a few and they’ve got dozens of COVID patients that are dying.”

Life for his family continued while the machine drove oxygen into his body, allowing his COVID-damaged lungs to heal.

While he was on ECMO, his 13-year-old’s birthday passed, and his oldest daughters marked their first day of school.

Calcasola said he wishes he would have taken the virus more seriously and gotten the vaccine.

“I was the poster boy for anti-vax and the ignorance towards it all,” Calcasola said. “It’s something I definitely regret because I wouldn’t have had to go through everything that I went through and put my family through.”

Calcasola’s wife, Brittany Chitty, was by his side at the hospital every day.

“It was definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through,” Chitty said.

“My wife had to sit and watch me go through all this. I got to sleep for most of it, but they watched me fight for my life in that bed,” Calcasola said, adding he is grateful to be alive.

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
Christmas lights across SWLA
2021 SWLA Christmas Light Map

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, author Dan Brown is seen in Berlin, Germany.
‘Da Vinci Code’ author settles lawsuit alleging secret life
A shortage of monoclonal antibodies affecting SWLA
A shortage of monoclonal antibodies affecting SWLA
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas still missing, in immediate danger
A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas