COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 28, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 69% of cases from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15 and 82% of deaths from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15.

Vaccination data contains the most recent report from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 4,313 new cases.

· 8 new deaths.

· 514 patients hospitalized (65 more than previous update).

· 79% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 49.87 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 195 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 18 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).

· 37.6 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 172 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.72 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.78 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.03 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.32 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 12 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38.97 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 9 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.55 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 3 active cases among staff members.

