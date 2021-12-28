COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 28, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 69% of cases from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15 and 82% of deaths from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15.
Vaccination data contains the most recent report from the LDH.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 4,313 new cases.
· 8 new deaths.
· 514 patients hospitalized (65 more than previous update).
· 79% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 49.87 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 195 new cases.
· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 18 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).
· 37.6 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 172 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 39.72 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 4 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28.78 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.03 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.32 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 12 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 38.97 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 9 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.55 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 3 active cases among staff members.
