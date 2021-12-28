Beauregard Museum welcomes back guests after months of closure

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Located in downtown DeRidder, you’ll find the Beauregard Museum. The former Kansas City Southern passenger train depot is welcoming back guests for the first time in months.

Rich in history and preservation: the Beauregard Museum.

“We have all kinds of things from our community, our history,” director Elona Weston said. “Everything has been donated, and so, it tells the story of Beauregard Parish’s history.”

Downtown DeRidder houses the museum, along with other landmarks such as the Gothic Jail and courthouse.

The museum wasn’t spared by Hurricanes Laura and Delta and for months has been closed to the public.

“So, we got our roof replaced, and it was clay tiles,” Weston said. “And then we had some work down throughout to the ceiling and some painting and some other things.”

Weston explains it was an opportunity to rebuild better than before. The museum is now open, offering an experience to step back into time.

“So, it tells a story of how our ancestors came here, why they stayed here, how they thrived and just the histories of a lot of buildings in our area,” Weston said.

One of the most popular pieces in the museum is a familiar sight to older generations.

“This is a painting entitled ‘Morning Coffee at the Royal Cafe,’” Weston said as she looked at the painting. “So, this depicts a very favorite - a very well-known cafe. It was very popular one time in DeRidder, and it’s actually just around the corner.”

It serves as a true history enthusiast’s getaway.

“So, we have different furniture pieces, we have Native American artifacts, we have tools from our timber and sawmill heritage and just things for real life in general,” Weston said.

The museum is currently closed for the holidays but will resume normal hours Jan. 4. It’s open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

