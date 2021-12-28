Beauregard Clock Museum: A true testament to time

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Holding on to traditions, a Beauregard parish man has a unique set of skills that you don’t see a lot these days.

”Some people call me Jason, some people call me Mr. Louvier, some people call me the ‘clock doctor,’” Jason Louvier said. “Anything is fine.”

He goes by many names but is recognized for one specialty craft. Jason Louvier’s unique business is a true testament to time. The Beauregard Clock Museum is home to over 200 ticking, singing clocks.

“I started tinkering on these clocks, and I started getting them to work. And the lady, my friend, started telling everybody, ‘We’ve got a clock doctor here,’” Louvier said. “‘Bringing your clocks in. He’ll fix them for you.’ And they did. And it just, it went on from there.”

This rare collection of clocks proves to be dedicated to the history of timekeeping. A hobby his entire life, but a full-time job these last eight years.

“I could spend days and nights doing this, you know. I would be. And there’s been many a nights that I’m sitting working on clocks, working on clocks,” Louvier said. “Yeah, I’ve been told several times it would probably be good to get out and do other things too, instead of working on clocks.”

Thousands of broken clocks have found their way to Louvier’s workshop. With his unique skill set, he serves the surrounding parishes restoring and repairing antique clocks.

“All these little parts and pieces I’m saving, because the only place you can buy them - you can get them used, you can get them at flea markets,” Louvier said. “There’s very few clock manufacturers that you can buy new parts from. All these gears work together to make the different things happen on this clock. This is your chime side, this is your track side.”

Rare, intricate pieces are even difficult for this seasoned clocksmith.

“You can know everything in the world about clocks, but you still can get one that just is such a huge pain, and it just takes forever,” Louvier said. “You keep tinkering with it and tinkering with it.”

“I could spend days on the harder jobs, and of course, I won’t tell the customers that,” Louvier said. “I won’t tell them. And I’m not going to try to charge them for all the time spent on them.”

Louvier’s collection dates back as far as the 1800s.

“This one is from the 1880s,” Louvier said while pointing to one of his clocks. “This one is from the 19-teens, maybe 1914 or so.”

From flea market finds to gifts given to him over the years, each clock will find a home on the walls of the museums.

“This is a 1920s Seth Thomas school clock. And you would have found these in a schoolhouse or in a public area where they would get a lot of attention,” Louvier said. “You would also see a lot of times you’d see in the glass door would have an advertisement saying ‘drink coke’ or baking powder or something like that.”

With no plans to retire, his goal is to be a house of thousand clocks.

“I call myself retired now, because I love what I do,” Louvier said. “And It’s not a job to me. It’s fun working on these clocks.”

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located in DeRidder. For more information about the museum or Louvier’s workshop visit the Mountain Clock Company Facebook page or call 337-401-2369.

